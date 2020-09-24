Authorities searching for Florida man who allegedly stole cat blood from clinic
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS CO., Fla (WVLT) - Florida officials said a man was caught on camera reportedly stealing cat blood from a veterinary clinic.
According to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office officials, the man was seen walking up to the door of the Anastasia Cat Clinic on Sept. 17. The man was seen touching an Antech Diagnostics blood box before leaving the area, officials said.
Nearly 20 minutes later, the man was seen walking up to the clinic and stealing the box that contained four vials of cat blood, authorities said.
Investigators estimated the blood vials amounted to a $600 loss for the clinic.
