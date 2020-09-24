Crashes cause backups for Knox Co. drivers Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials reported two crashes Thursday morning that caused many traffic delays for drivers during their morning commute.

Officers and crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation were on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 East at the I-640 interchange around 6 a.m. Two inside lanes were closed for over an hour. The lanes were opened shortly before 8 a.m.

Multiple lanes were closed on Alcoa Highway at the U.S. Marine Center following a crash around 8 a.m. Traffic was backed up as crews worked on the scene of the crash. One lane was left open.

