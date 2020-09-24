ETSU announces ACT, SAT scores ‘not required’ for 2021 applicants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State University officials announced ACT and SAT scores will not be required for students applying for the 2021 school year.

ETSU said the decision was made due to many ACT and SAT testing dates being canceled due to the pandemic.

“We want to do everything we can to assist students and help them navigate through these challenges as they make plans to begin their journey toward a college degree next fall," Associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment at ETSU, Dr. Sam Mayhew, said.

The change is only applicable to students applying to the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters.

Individuals who are seeking consideration for scholarships, like the Academic Performance Scholarship are required to send ACT/SAT scores by March 1, 2021.

