Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor case surrenders, plans to plead ‘not guilty’

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky. (WVLT) - The former Louisville officer charged in the Breonna Taylor case surrendered Wednesday, hours after his charges were announced by the Attorney General.

Brett Hankinson, who was fired from the Lousiville Police Department on June 23, 2020, was indicted on 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. He was the only officer involved who was charged.

No officers were charged for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Stew Mathews is the lawyer representing Hankinson.

Mathews said he does not think the evidence will support the charges his client faces.

“We intend to enter a not guilty plea at the arraignment and will proceed from there,”said Mathews.

Hankison’s bond is set at $15,000.

