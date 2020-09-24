Advertisement

Gamecocks looking to turn things around beginning with Tennessee

Muschamp has faired well against the Vols over the years. He’s 7-1 all-time as a head coach, with a 3-1 mark with the Gamecocks.
(WRDW)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was a point this offseason Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp did not know if playing this fall would become a reality amid a pandemic. Reality sets in for both South Carolina and Tennessee this week, as the two SEC-East rivals prepare to go toe-to-toe.

Last year, the Gamecocks entered halftime against the Vols with a lead. However, they failed to strike in the second half and went onto lose. A new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo brings the promise of better production and Muschamp is ready to see that promise fulfilled, starting on Saturday.

The pandemic changed the fall practice structure in Carolina. In Muschamp’s eyes, the 25 practices in 40 days proved beneficial as they installed a new offense. A key to making the offense run revolves around graduate transfer Collin Hill. He’s at the wheel, fully recovered from the third ACL injury of his career. Hill spent the past four seasons playing under Bobo at Colorado State.

The two former Rams team up as QB and OC in Carolina to put points on the board. Muschamp’s impressed with how Hill has immersed himself into the program quite seamlessly to earn the respect of his teammates. Expect the tight end group to be a factor. Bobo likes to utilize that position group in all phases of the offense, which excites star returner, senior Nick Muse.

Muschamp has faired well against the Vols over the years. He’s 7-1 all-time as a head coach, with a 3-1 mark with the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09).

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County as recoveries increase

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County decreased Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Tennessee reports first increase in new unemployment claims during September

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have increased after a continuous decrease in September.

News

United Airlines to be first U.S. airline with COVID-19 testing program for passengers

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
It takes about 20 minutes from arrival to result and initially will cost $250.

News

Vols to open season against SEC team for first time since 1988

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Latest News

News

Crashes cause backups for Knox Co. drivers Thursday morning

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville officials reported two crashes Thursday morning that caused many traffic delays for drivers during their morning commute.

News

How to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
As flu season intensifies, doctors say testing is the most important way to determine the best treatment and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News

Man accused of fatally stabbing mother more than 77 times in Sevier County to be held without bond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Sevier County man accused of killing his mother in early September appeared in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

News

All Vol Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday’s temperatures and conditions improve.

News

Walmart adding 20K seasonal jobs for upcoming holidays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Positions at Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment center have an hourly wage ranging from $15.75 to $23.75.