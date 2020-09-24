Gamecocks looking to turn things around beginning with Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was a point this offseason Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp did not know if playing this fall would become a reality amid a pandemic. Reality sets in for both South Carolina and Tennessee this week, as the two SEC-East rivals prepare to go toe-to-toe.

Last year, the Gamecocks entered halftime against the Vols with a lead. However, they failed to strike in the second half and went onto lose. A new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo brings the promise of better production and Muschamp is ready to see that promise fulfilled, starting on Saturday.

The pandemic changed the fall practice structure in Carolina. In Muschamp’s eyes, the 25 practices in 40 days proved beneficial as they installed a new offense. A key to making the offense run revolves around graduate transfer Collin Hill. He’s at the wheel, fully recovered from the third ACL injury of his career. Hill spent the past four seasons playing under Bobo at Colorado State.

The two former Rams team up as QB and OC in Carolina to put points on the board. Muschamp’s impressed with how Hill has immersed himself into the program quite seamlessly to earn the respect of his teammates. Expect the tight end group to be a factor. Bobo likes to utilize that position group in all phases of the offense, which excites star returner, senior Nick Muse.

Muschamp has faired well against the Vols over the years. He’s 7-1 all-time as a head coach, with a 3-1 mark with the Gamecocks.

