Girl dead, 3 family members hurt in Oklahoma house explosion

The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City fire officials say a girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home exploded.

District Chief Benny Fulkerson says the explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.

Fulkerson did not know the ages of the girl or her brother but described both as younger than 18.

The boy and the parents were taken to a hospital with burn injuries in undisclosed condition. No names were released.

Fulkerson says the cause of the explosion is under investigation but it does not appear intentional.

