How to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As flu season approaches many will be left wondering if their symptoms are influenza or COVID-19.

Doctors say without a test, it’s impossible to know for sure. The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms including body aches, sore throat, fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and headaches.

One difference, doctors pointed out was the time the symptoms appear. People suffering from the flu will typically feel their worst during the first week. People with COVID-19 typically experience most of their symptoms during the second week of the illness. Health officials said COVID-19 symptoms usually stick around longer than the flu symptoms.

One symptom that distinguishes COVID-19 from the flu is the loss of taste and smell that some people experience.

As flu season intensifies, doctors say testing is the most important way to determine the best treatment and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Both the flu and COVID-19 spread through droplets from the nose and mouth. Both can spread quickly before people know they are sick.

Doctors said preventing the flu starts with an annual flu shot. Knox County is offering numerous free flu vaccine clinics this fall.

