Jacobs issues apology, answers questions about divisive video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issued an official apology after the Knox County Board of Health called a political video featuring his voice “inappropriate and dangerous.”

On Thursday, the mayor’s office issued the following statement:

"The mayor feels terrible that the Health Department got caught in the political crossfire, but he stands by what he said in the video. Additionally, he’s publicly praised Dr. Buchannan and the department countless times. In fact, this past Friday during his weekly update he said he said people shouldn’t take their anger out on the employees or the Board of Health but rather do something constructive and direct their attention to the state Legislature.

Again, the video was not intended to put people in harm’s way, and the Mayor apologized publicly if it comes across that way. Further, he’s also publicly praised the Board of Health members, calling them ‘good, civic-minded individuals who have taken on a responsibility to make these decisions from a public health perspective."

Jacobs also responded to questions from reporters on the issue:

Q: Who financed this? Who wrote, filmed and produced it?

“My understanding is that Citizen Advertising filmed and produced it at no cost. Jason Zachary, Roger Cunningham and I wrote it.”

Q: Is it accurate to say that Freedom Forward is a group or organization founded by county mayor Glenn Jacobs, state representative Jason Zachary and Sheriff Tom Spangler? If that is not accurate, how would you characterize their relationship to the group or organization?

“No. We were all invited to participate in a panel discussion.”

Q: Is it accurate that there was a meeting held recently hosted by Jacobs, Zachary and Spangler, at which this video was shown to a group of invited guests, who were all encouraged to get active in opposing and attacking the county board of health? If that is not accurate, how would you characterize that meeting exactly?

“That is not accurate at all. We didn’t host anything. The group was encouraged to get involved with local government – not advocate against the Board of Health.”

Q: When and where was that meeting held? Who was invited? Political donors, business owners? How were people selected to be invited to this private event hosted by public officials? What other public officials were invited?

“You’ll have to speak to the event organizer and planner, Roger Cunningham.”

Q: If Jacobs and other public officials are directly involved in Freedom Forward, why is that not reflected on the organization’s Facebook page? In the interest of transparency, shouldn’t their involvement be disclosed?

“I am not directly involved in Freedom Forward. I was invited as a guest. You will have to speak to the Facebook group moderator.”

Q: Why would a county mayor who already has a sizable public platform choose to use a secretive third-party group to put out this material?

“It is not a secretive third-party group. It is a public Facebook group.”

