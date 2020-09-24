Advertisement

Judge won’t halt Tennessee ban on giving out mail vote form

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville denied the preliminary injunction late Wednesday, determining the law doesn’t restrict First Amendment speech.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge won’t block a Tennessee law for the November election that makes it a felony for anyone other than election officials to distribute absentee ballot applications.

The judge said people should lobby lawmakers if they think the law is too broad, enforced too harshly, or out of step with the Internet era — since the form is now available online.

Richardson wrote that “the Court does not sit as a super-legislature, deciding whether it likes the law and then determining whether to enjoin enforcement of the law accordingly.”

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs, which include Tennessee’s NAACP chapter, The Equity Alliance, which focuses on Black voter registration, and others, claim the law violates First Amendment rights, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and especially for those without a reliable computer, printer or Internet access.

Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office noted Richardson’s reference to Democrats and Republicans contributing to the law, which was passed in 1979 and amended in 1994.

“This decision supports our efforts to maintain the integrity that past and current legislatures and governors have sought for Tennessee voters,” said Hargett spokesperson Julia Bruck.

