Jury selected in trial for man accused of dismembering parents at Knox Co. home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A jury has been selected in the trial of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of killing and dismembering his parents at a Knox County home.

Earlier this week, Guy said he wanted to represent himself to present a motion to receive the death penalty. The motion was denied, according to Knox County officials.

The trial, set to begin September 28 is expected to last about a week.

