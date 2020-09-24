Jury selected in trial for man accused of dismembering parents at Knox Co. home
The trial is set to begin Monday.
Sep. 24, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A jury has been selected in the trial of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of killing and dismembering his parents at a Knox County home.
Earlier this week, Guy said he wanted to represent himself to present a motion to receive the death penalty. The motion was denied, according to Knox County officials.
The trial, set to begin September 28 is expected to last about a week.
