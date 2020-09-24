Advertisement

Kentucky governor calls for release of Breonna Taylor evidence

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear (Facebook))
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called on Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release further evidence in the Breonna Taylor case during a press conference.

On Wednesday, a Grand Jury brought no charges against three Louisville Metro Police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. The Grand Jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment against former officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

Prosecutors said the two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire.

“In the announcement (Attorney General Cameron) talked about information, facts, evidence that neither I nor the general public have seen,” Gov. Beshear said. “I believe that the public deserves this information.”

Gov. Beshear urged Cameron to “post online all the information, evidence and facts that he can release without impacting the three felony counts in the indictment issued today.”

Beshear said Kentuckians deserve to see the facts themselves.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

