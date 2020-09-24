LIVE: Man accused of murdering mother in Sevier County to be held without bond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County man accused of killing his mother in early September appeared in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing. Officials said Josh Carr will be held without bond.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Josh Carr, was arrested after allegedly killing his mother Pam Carr and stabbing his grandmother on Sept. 2. Carr was wanted on homicide and aggravated assault charges.

During Thursday mornings bond hearing, Carr’s grandmother Anna Matthews took the stand. Matthews told the District Attorney she saw Carr kill his mother Pam. Matthews revealed that Carr stabbed her in the hand while she was trying to help Pam, the injury required stitches, according to officials.

According to court documents, Carr lived with his grandmother for over a year. Matthews said, before the incident, she had never seen Carr be violent, but that he had been hospitalized for mental health issues before.

On the day of the incident, Matthews said Carr told her the “Lord told him not to take his medicine.” Matthews said Carr never threatened her.

Investigators with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Pam Carr was dead when authorities arrived on the scene. Jim Huddleston, an SCSO official, said he stopped counting after recording 25 stab wounds.

An autopsy report revealed Pam had more than 77 stab wounds from the incident. Officials said her head was nearly severed.

Watch the hearing live below:

