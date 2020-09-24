Advertisement

LMU adds new sports to athletics program including field hockey, women’s wrestling

The three added sports will mark the ninth, tenth and eleventh sports LMU has added since 2014
(WYMT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lincoln Memorial University added three new sports to its athletics program this year including field hockey and men’s and women’s wrestling.

The new sports, becoming the first to be added since men’s and women’s bowling and men’s volleyball started in 2016-17, will begin in the 2020-21 season, according to a release.

“We are extremely excited to establish women’s field hockey to our programs here at Lincoln Memorial University,” Director of Athletics Jasher Cox said. “Institutionally, we have recognized that this is a very competitive sport within our region of the country and one that will provide more opportunities for female student-athletes to benefit from competing in intercollegiate athletics.”

“The addition of men’s and women’s wrestling comes at a particularly exciting time for our university,” stated Cox. “This is the perfect opportunity to provide a unique experience for a new wave of student-athletes, while adding to our already robust athletics programs and the pulsating culture within our current student body.”

The three added sports will mark the ninth, tenth and eleventh sports LMU has added since 2014.

“Lincoln Memorial University is proud and excited to offer additional athletic and cocurricular opportunities for students at LMU,” added Vice President and Dean, Enrollment and Student Affairs Dr. Jody Goins. “Adding field hockey and wrestling to our athletics portfolio aligns with our institutional goals and provides prospective students additional avenues to compete at the NCAA Division II level while receiving a high-quality education.”

LMU will become the South Atlantic Conference’s eighth member for field hockey. The conference currently features seven teams, including SAC institutions Coker College, Limestone University, Newberry College and Queens University of Charlotte.

