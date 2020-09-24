Advertisement

NTSB: Pilot’s actions likely caused Earnhardt plane crash

The report listed the pilot’s inability to attain or maintain airspeed and the descent rate, plus the decision-making of the pilot, as probable causes of the crash.
A member of the National Transportation Safety Board looks at the wreckage of a plane that Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter and two pilots and a dog were on when it crash landed Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the crash near Bristol Motor Speedway. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)
A member of the National Transportation Safety Board looks at the wreckage of a plane that Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter and two pilots and a dog were on when it crash landed Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the crash near Bristol Motor Speedway. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A pilot’s inability to maintain proper airspeed and the flight crew’s decision to continue an unstable approach and landing likely caused the crash of a small plane carrying race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in 2019, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday.

The NTSB’s final accident report points to actions by the pilot and co-pilot in the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla and two pilots when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed and caught fire. The NTSB said the three passengers suffered minor injuries.

NTSB investigators said part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane bounced twice before touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet (300 meters) of paved surface remaining.

The plane went through a chain-link fence before coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91. Unable to escape through an emergency exit door above the wing, Earnhardt and his family managed to get out through the main cabin door as the plane caught fire, according to witness statements.

Pilot Richard Pope told the NTSB that he was carrying extra speed on the approach to the runway because the plane “slows down so easy,” according to a summary of the pilots' statements to the NTSB.

Pope said the initial touchdown was “pretty hard” and the aircraft came off the runway. The flight crew reported that thrust reversers, which help an airplane decelerate during landing, were applied after the first touchdown.

Co-pilot Jeffrey Melton said that after thrust was increased, “the power never comes,” the NTSB said in a previous report. Power was then pulled to idle, and the thrust reversers were again applied as the airplane touched down for the third time, the NTSB said.

In Wednesday’s final report, the NTSB said the pilot’s continuation of the unstable approach for landing and the decision not to initiate a “go-around” before the first touchdown “resulted in a bounced landing, a loss of airplane control, a landing gear collapse, and a runway excursion.”

A “go-around” takes place when a pilot chooses to pull out of a landing approach and gains altitude before attempting another landing.

“Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to deploy the speed brakes during the initial touchdown, which may have prevented the runway excursion,” the report said.

The report listed the pilot’s inability to attain or maintain airspeed and the descent rate, plus the decision-making of the pilot, as probable causes of the crash.

Earnhardt retired from full-time racing following the 2017 season and is now working as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, though he has raced since the plane crash.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All Vol Forecast

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday’s temperatures and conditions improve.

News

Walmart adding 20K seasonal jobs for upcoming holidays

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
Positions at Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment center have an hourly wage ranging from $15.75 to $23.75.

News

Arkansas man charged with killing Tennessee car seller

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police found Reyes on the ground with his ankles taped and a gunshot wound to the head, prosecutors said. He died at a hospital.

News

Tennessee forms commission to halt invasive Asian carp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Lee signed the order Wednesday. The new Asian Carp Advisory Commission will provide its first report in October.

National

Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A substance found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing licorice root extract can cause dangerously low potassium and electrolyte imbalances.

Latest News

News

Tennessee unveils tool to track absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tracking tool will allow voters to be “confident” about the absentee ballot process," Hargett said.

WVLT

Rain from Beta leads to a WVLT Weather Alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Rainy to downpours can cause runoff issues.

National

Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deputies described the injury to the snorkeler's shoulder as severe. No one else was injured by the shark.

News

Abandoned cow faces uncertain future, Knox Co. neighborhood rallies around ‘Betsy’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Knox County neighbors take care of abandoned cow named Betsy Valentine

News

UT tests sewage for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey and Megan Sadler
Scientists are using data collected from sewage testing to identify COVID-19 clusters on campus.