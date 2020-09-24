Oak Ridge reopens parks, playgrounds to public

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge announced all parks and playgrounds will reopen to the public on Friday, September, 25, with an exception to Cedar Hill.

According to a release from Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks, crews have been cleaning and sanitizing the playground equipment over the last month after all parks had been closed do to the ongoing pandemic.

“There is a delay with regard to opening Cedar Hill, due to its size and custom-painted surfaces that have to be treated with extra care,” Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said. “We expect to open it sometime next week, after cleaning is complete.”

The parks will have signage posted reminding visitors to practice social distancing and wear masks. The parks also remind people to stay home if they are sick and to refrain from smoking at the parks with playgrounds.

