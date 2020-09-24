Rain from Beta leads to a WVLT Weather Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta have created a line of rain from Mississippi to West Virginia, which brings a stream of rain straight through our area Thursday to Friday. The rainfall ramps up even more tonight, so this starts adding up to more than 2 inches in spots.

This weekend clears up for the most part and warms back up, but another cold front next week brings a chill back for the fall lovers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is rainy for most. Since we’re just starting to fan out the light to moderate rain, and isolated heavier rainfall, we have wet streets and you’ll want the umbrella handy. The reason our WVLT Weather Alert is focused on the evening commute through the Friday morning commute, is because we’re moving from wet streets to a risk of ponding, runoff issues, and excessive rainfall.

This morning is rainy for most, with lows around 59 degrees.

Rainy persists most of today, and is really just starting to add up with heavier downpours for many this evening through tonight. Today’s high is around 64 degrees.

This evening through tonight, heavy rainfall streams straight through our area, really adding up to that to 1 to 2 inches and isolated higher amounts. Soggy! We’ll start Friday with a low around 60 degrees, and still have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and the weather and traffic team will keep you updated on road conditions on WVLT News This Morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts off rainy and slowly transitions to scattered rain and isolated storms through the afternoon. Isolated rain continues Friday evening and winds down Friday night. Friday will also be a cooler one, with a high around 68 degrees.

Heavy rain at times from Beta an lead to runoff issues. (WVLT)

Saturday’s temperatures and conditions improve. We’ll top out around 81 on Saturday, with a partly cloudy day and isolated rain possible mainly in the mountains.

Sunday is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon to scattered that evening through Monday morning. We’ll have a high around 80 again on Sunday, but the scattered rain is from the next cold front, so temperatures tick back down next week.

Thu AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

