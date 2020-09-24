Source: Single home game Vols tickets to be available to general public

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The general public will be able to purchase single home game tickets to watch the Vols play at Neyland Stadium, an insider tells WVLT News.

The tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, September 25.

Their availability depends on whether any are left after GBO insiders get their picks on Thursday.

Previously, officials indicated that only season tickets would be sold.

“I can’t overstate how much I empathize with the thousands of fans who won’t get to experience gameday in Neyland Stadium this fall,” said Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer.

said. “These circumstances are beyond our control, and we understand the importance of playing our part to keep our community healthy. For those who will be with us in the stadium this season, please know that we are committed to creating the safest possible environment in and around Neyland Stadium.”

The seating plan for Neyland Stadium is currently to allow 25% capacity, but officials said that could change as the situation around the pandemic continues to evolve.

