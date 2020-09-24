Advertisement

Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers

By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused in the shootings of two Louisville Metro police officers last night has been identified.

Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Larynzo D. Johnson is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Larynzo D. Johnson is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.(Louisville Metro Corrections)

The officers were shot around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday while conducting crowd control at Brook St. and Broadway after a large crowd had set fires, damaged property and failed to disperse after being warned. The crowd was protesting the grand jury decision of the officers in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Grand jury announces charges against Brett Hankison in Breonna Taylor case

His arrest report says Johnson used a handgun to fire at police multiple times before fleeing. A witness pointed Johnson out to police who took him into custody at the Thornton’s at 100 W. Broadway. Metro police say they have obtained video showing Johnson firing at police.

Johnson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Copyright 2020 WKYT/WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ETSU announces ACT, SAT scores ‘not required’ for 2021 applicants

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The change is only applicable to students applying to the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters.

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Oct. sobriety checkpoint locations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

News

LMU adds new sports to athletics program including field hockey, women’s wrestling

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The three added sports will mark the ninth, tenth and eleventh sports LMU has added since 2014

News

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt offered two-year extension, $400K raise

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News Sports contributor Chris Low reported Pruitt’s new deal is worth $4.2 million annually, but he has chosen not to accept the $400,000 raise this year to help Tennessee in its challenges during the ongoing pandemic.

News

Varsity All Access Week-6 high school football preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rick Russo
Week-6 of the high school football season includes Farragut at Maryville, the rescheduled battle of Morristown matching East versus West. Knoxville Catholic visits Science Hill and our Varsity All Access Game of the Week featuring Carter at South-Doyle.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge reopens parks, playgrounds to public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to a release from Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks, crews have been cleaning and sanitizing the playground equipment over the last month after all parks had been closed do to the ongoing pandemic.

News

Kentucky governor calls for release of Breonna Taylor evidence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Gov. Beshear urged Cameron to “post online all the information, evidence and facts that he can release without impacting the three felony counts in the indictment issued today.”

News

Authorities searching for Florida man who allegedly stole cat blood from clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Investigators estimated the blood vials amounted to a $600 loss for the clinic.

News

UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09).

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County as recoveries increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County decreased Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Tennessee reports first increase in new unemployment claims during September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have increased after a continuous decrease in September.