Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Oct. sobriety checkpoint locations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol released the list of sobriety and seat belt checkpoint locations they will hold throughout the month of October.

Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

Checkpoints will take place at the following locations:

- October 9th (9p-11p). S.R. 62 at Karns Valley Dr.

- October 30th (9p-11p). Schadd Rd. at Pleasant Ridge Rd.

For a list of checkpoints throughout the year, visit the

the Department of Safety and Homeland Security website here

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.