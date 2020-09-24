Advertisement

Tennessee lawmaker plans to file legislation to end no-knock warrants

When asked if he supports this legislation, Gov. Bill Lee said he will look at all the options regarding police reform.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker said she will file legislation in an attempt to end no-knock warrants.

Senator Raumesh Akbari (D – Memphis) tweeted that she plans to file legislation in the next general assembly.

The senator’s announcement comes after a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

“This life was stolen- a daughter, sister, girlfriend, person. Gone. This family, this beautiful soul, deserves justice,” Akbari tweeted. “Here in #Tennessee, I’m filing legislation in the next general assembly to end no-knock warrants.”

When asked if he supports this legislation, Gov. Bill Lee said he will look at all the options regarding police reform.

“We should continue to engage in this dialogue. The task force will continue to bring forth ideas. I would look at any idea that the legislature brings forth, certainly, that will improve our understanding of how policing operates in this state and particularly if law enforcement believes and agrees that that’s an appropriate step,” Lee said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee panel approves 3 sportsbook firms before Nov start goal

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The law took effect in July 2019, but left many regulatory specifics up to the lottery.

News

Judge won’t halt Tennessee ban on giving out mail vote form

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville denied the preliminary injunction late Wednesday, determining the law doesn’t restrict First Amendment speech.

News

Tennessee woman indicted after dog euthanized due to “emaciated” condition

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The dog had to be euthanized due to its condition.

News

Times Square will hold a digital New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2021

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Essential workers, first responders, doctors and scientists as well as entertainers and performing artists will be among the honored guests.

News

UT reports significant drop in COVID-19 cases over past week

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee officials confirmed the university currently has 135 active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

WVLT

WVLT Weather Alert: Beta rain already here

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rainy to downpours can cause runoff issues. We’re much cooler next week!

News

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Knox County Schools

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Forty-five students and 13 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

ETSU announces ACT, SAT scores ‘not required’ for 2021 applicants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The change is only applicable to students applying to the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters.

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Oct. sobriety checkpoint locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

News

Officers shot in downtown Louisville identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Two officers who were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night have been identified.