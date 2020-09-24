Tennessee lawmaker plans to file legislation to end no-knock warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker said she will file legislation in an attempt to end no-knock warrants.

Senator Raumesh Akbari (D – Memphis) tweeted that she plans to file legislation in the next general assembly.

The senator’s announcement comes after a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

“This life was stolen- a daughter, sister, girlfriend, person. Gone. This family, this beautiful soul, deserves justice,” Akbari tweeted. “Here in #Tennessee, I’m filing legislation in the next general assembly to end no-knock warrants.”

When asked if he supports this legislation, Gov. Bill Lee said he will look at all the options regarding police reform.

“We should continue to engage in this dialogue. The task force will continue to bring forth ideas. I would look at any idea that the legislature brings forth, certainly, that will improve our understanding of how policing operates in this state and particularly if law enforcement believes and agrees that that’s an appropriate step,” Lee said.

