Tennessee unveils tool to track absentee ballots

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office announced Wednesday that voters who request a mail-in absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election will be able to track the status of their ballot.

Voters will be able to use an online tool that will track their absentee ballots from when it’s first mailed out to when the completed ballot returns back to the county election commission, the state’s election office said in a news release.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he anticipates many of the voters who request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election will likely be doing so for the first time.

The tracking tool will allow voters to be “confident” about the absentee ballot process," Hargett said.

Voters can access the new tracker here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

