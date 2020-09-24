Tennessee woman indicted after dog euthanized due to “emaciated” condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Tennessee woman was indicted by a grand jury in connection to an animal cruelty case.

WREG reported police were called to 27-year-old Virnisha White’s home located in the 4200 block of Hobson Cove in Raleigh on June 12 for a report of animal abuse.

Once officers arrived at the home, they discovered a dog that neighbors said had been abandoned at the property for at least two weeks.

They described the dog a being in an “emaciated” condition due to its being tied to a pole by a two- foot leash. The dog also reportedly had no water and was barely able to move due to an untreated leg injury.

The dog had to be euthanized due to its condition.

White was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

