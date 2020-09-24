Advertisement

United Airlines to be first U.S. airline with COVID-19 testing program for passengers

It takes about 20 minutes from arrival to result and initially will cost $250.
United Airlines is sending layoff notices to up to 36,000 employees - half its U.S. staff.(United/CNN)
United Airlines is sending layoff notices to up to 36,000 employees - half its U.S. staff.(United/CNN) (WTVG)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS)- United Airlines will be the first U.S. airline to roll out a COVID-19 testing program for passengers. Starting October 15, flyers from San Francisco bound for Hawaii will be given the option to order an at-home testing kit or reserve a time for a rapid test at the airport.

“We really see this as a great opportunity to provide access to testing for our customers, to get them back in the air and traveling as safely as possible,” Aaron McMillan, United’s managing director of operations policy and support, told CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

Hawaii has been largely closed to tourists since March, but next month, with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to arrival, the state will waive its two-week quarantine. Hawaii officials will verify those results as flights come in.

The rapid testing at San Francisco International Airport is already available to airport and airline employees. It takes about 20 minutes from arrival to result and initially will cost $250.

The at-home kit will be $80 plus shipping and go to a San Francisco lab for processing. Flyers will have results within 48 hours.

United hopes to eventually expand testing options to its hubs across the country in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Being able to identify a positive case and pull them out of a public health situation and put them in isolation, and then be able to kind of winnow that group of potential infectious individuals is really what’s going to have an impact," said Caroline Savello, the chief commercial officer of Color, a company offering COVID-19 testing.

Kennedy Airport in New York City and Newark Airport in New Jersey are working with a private company, XpresCheck, to offer passengers flying any airline a rapid COVID-19 test before departure.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09).

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County as recoveries increase

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County decreased Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Tennessee reports first increase in new unemployment claims during September

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have increased after a continuous decrease in September.

News

Vols to open season against SEC team for first time since 1988

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Latest News

News

Gamecocks looking to turn things around beginning with Tennessee

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
South Carolina plays host to Tennessee Saturday night on the SEC Network

News

Crashes cause backups for Knox Co. drivers Thursday morning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville officials reported two crashes Thursday morning that caused many traffic delays for drivers during their morning commute.

News

How to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
As flu season intensifies, doctors say testing is the most important way to determine the best treatment and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News

Man accused of fatally stabbing mother more than 77 times in Sevier County to be held without bond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Sevier County man accused of killing his mother in early September appeared in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

News

All Vol Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday’s temperatures and conditions improve.

News

Walmart adding 20K seasonal jobs for upcoming holidays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Positions at Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment center have an hourly wage ranging from $15.75 to $23.75.