Advertisement

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

This starts Oct. 15
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – United Airlines is about to become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers.

Starting Oct. 15, it will make available testing for customers flying from San Francisco International Airport to airports in Hawaii.

The airline will use a rapid, 15-minute test at the airport, prior to security screening.

It will also offer a mail-in option to be completed in the days before departure.

Hawaii currently requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving there.

United’s offer coincides with Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program, which also starts Oct. 15.

The new rules would allow visitors to avoid the previously mandatory 14-day quarantine “if they are tested no earlier than 72 hours before their flight arrives with an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT),” the state’s website says.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ETSU announces ACT, SAT scores ‘not required’ for 2021 applicants

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The change is only applicable to students applying to the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters.

National

Mnuchin and Powell back jobless aid, small business loans

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pressed to state what the top priorities should be, Powell said it would be to provide more support through the popular Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, and to boost unemployment benefits.

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Oct. sobriety checkpoint locations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

Politics Headlines

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
Moments after Trump arrived, booing could be heard from spectators about a block away from the court building. They chanted “vote him out” as the president stood near the coffin.

News

LMU adds new sports to athletics program including field hockey, women’s wrestling

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The three added sports will mark the ninth, tenth and eleventh sports LMU has added since 2014

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

National

Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
A defender of literature and print journalism well into the digital age, Evans was one of the all-time newspaper editors, startling British society with revelations of espionage, corporate wrongdoing and government scandal.

National

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.

National

UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new proposal would replace a furloughed worker program that expires next month under which the government pays 80% of the wages of workers who are placed on leave.

National

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt offered two-year extension, $400K raise

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News Sports contributor Chris Low reported Pruitt’s new deal is worth $4.2 million annually, but he has chosen not to accept the $400,000 raise this year to help Tennessee in its challenges during the ongoing pandemic.