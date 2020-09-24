Advertisement

UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09).
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Michael Patrick/WVLT)
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Michael Patrick/WVLT)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fans who are ready for the start of the 2020 football season are in luck.

The University of Tennessee announced a new weekly pregame live stream series to gear up for game days. The Countdown to Kickoff live show will feature exclusive interviews, game analysis and live demonstrations.

The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09). The premiere of the series will air Friday, September 25 at 12:30 p.m.

“The Countdown to Kickoff events will allow us to bring together more alumni and fans than a typical game day on campus,” said Chip Bryant, vice chancellor for advancement. “We look forward to spreading Big Orange excitement in a new digital format.”

The show will be streamed live at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays before each UT game on the UT Knoxville Alumni Facebook page and Youtube channel. As well as the Tennessee Athletics Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County as recoveries increase

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County decreased Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Tennessee reports first increase in new unemployment claims during September

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have increased after a continuous decrease in September.

News

United Airlines to be first U.S. airline with COVID-19 testing program for passengers

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
It takes about 20 minutes from arrival to result and initially will cost $250.

News

Vols to open season against SEC team for first time since 1988

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Latest News

News

Gamecocks looking to turn things around beginning with Tennessee

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
South Carolina plays host to Tennessee Saturday night on the SEC Network

News

Crashes cause backups for Knox Co. drivers Thursday morning

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville officials reported two crashes Thursday morning that caused many traffic delays for drivers during their morning commute.

News

How to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
As flu season intensifies, doctors say testing is the most important way to determine the best treatment and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News

Man accused of fatally stabbing mother more than 77 times in Sevier County to be held without bond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Sevier County man accused of killing his mother in early September appeared in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

News

All Vol Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday’s temperatures and conditions improve.

News

Walmart adding 20K seasonal jobs for upcoming holidays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Positions at Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment center have an hourly wage ranging from $15.75 to $23.75.