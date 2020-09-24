UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fans who are ready for the start of the 2020 football season are in luck.

The University of Tennessee announced a new weekly pregame live stream series to gear up for game days. The Countdown to Kickoff live show will feature exclusive interviews, game analysis and live demonstrations.

The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09). The premiere of the series will air Friday, September 25 at 12:30 p.m.

“The Countdown to Kickoff events will allow us to bring together more alumni and fans than a typical game day on campus,” said Chip Bryant, vice chancellor for advancement. “We look forward to spreading Big Orange excitement in a new digital format.”

The show will be streamed live at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays before each UT game on the UT Knoxville Alumni Facebook page and Youtube channel. As well as the Tennessee Athletics Facebook page and YouTube channel.

