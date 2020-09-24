Advertisement

UT Medical Center warns of data security incident with third-party vendor

Patients are receiving letters about a ransomware attack and the possibility of their information being exposed
Letter from UT Medical Center
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many are receiving a letter in the mail from the University of Tennessee Medical Center warning of a ransomware attack from their-third party vendor Blackbaud.

Blackbaud is a cloud computing provider for nonprofits, foundations, healthcare organizations, and other corporations.

The letter says Blackbaud was made aware of the ransomware attack in May of this year, but patient information could have been exposed as far back as this February.

Some of the stored information like names, contacts, and health info may haven been accessed by the hackers.

The company says they paid a ransom to have the hackers destroy the information.

Paul Sponica, the CEO of “The I.T Company” says a ransomware attack are fairly common.

“It’s always hard with a third party vendor to find out what happens and what was actually compromised. You kind of take them for their word, for what it was, "said Paul Sponica.

Sponica says anytime your information gets compromised, it’s always good to keep your eye out for suspicious emails which may include a phishing link. He also to look out for scammers or hackers to send letters in the mail.

Blackbaud says the cyber criminal did not access credit card information, bank account info, or social security numbers.

The company did not comment on how much was paid to the hackers, but says since the incident, they’ve hired a team of experts to monitor the situation.

Click here to see a statement from Blackbaud.

