Advertisement

Varsity All Access Week-6 high school football preview

Carter visits South-Doyle in our VAA Game of the Week
varsity All Access Week-2 PT.3
varsity All Access Week-2 PT.3
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Believe it or not we start the second half of the high school football season with our Rivalry Thursday game featuring Karns at Campbell County. Week-6 of Varsity All Access football continues on Friday night with several key games.

Farragut (3-1) at Maryville (4-0)

Farragut honored head coach Eddie Courtney with a win over Morristown West thanks in large part to the throwing arm of quarterback Dawson Moore, who threw six touchdown passes in the win earning him Varsity All Access player of the week honors. Coach Courtney is expected to be at the game, but will not be on the sideline. Maryville, meanwhile, maintained its perfect record with a win at Bearden. So far this season running back Parker McGill has rushed for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Carter (4-1, 2-0 2-5A) at South-Doyle (4-1, 2-0)

Our Varsity All Access Game of the Week features Carter at South-Doyle. The Cherokees scored a season-high 60 points in their win over Sevier County last Friday night. Clark Duncan’s defense has yet to allow more than 21 points in a game. Carter’s game with Halls last week was postponed over COVID concerns. The Green Hornets did beat Lenoir City 48-28 in Week 4 and their four wins this season already passes last year’s total of victories.

Knoxville Webb (2-2, 1-0 DII-AA) at Notre Dame (2-2, 0-2)

Webb School travels to Chattanooga Friday to face Notre Dame in a battle of (2-2) teams. Webb School had a bye last week. Coach David Meske’s Spartans have also scored at least 45 points in both of their wins. Notre Dame heads into the contest having lost two straight games, including last week’s contest to Grace Christian Academy.

Morristown West (3-1) at Morristown East (1-2)

The battle of MoTown was originally scheduled for Week 1, but sports in Hamblen County were delayed until September 4th. Since returning, the Trojans have played will with their only blemish coming at Farragut last Friday night. Morristown East comes in having lost two straight games. The Hurricanes come in having lost two straight games and with a great deal of incentive having not beaten the arch-rivals since 2013.

McMinn County (4-0) at Bearden (0-3)

At Bearden last Friday it was the home opener and senior night for the Bulldogs. The problem was, in for a visit was mighty Maryville and the Rebels had no problems spoiling the party. A tough start for the Dawgs with early-season games postponed due to COVID concerns, coach Morgan Shinlever’s team is 0-3 for the second straight season and his it’s work cut out this week facing an undefeated McMinn County team.

Catholic (1-2) at Science Hill (4-1)

And finally, in a very interesting match up Friday night, it will be Knoxville Catholic visiting Johnson City Science Hill. If the Irish are to have a chance against the 4-1 Hilltoppers, they’ll need to tighten up a defense that’s given up better than 40 points in each of its last two games. Now they’re facing a Science Hill offense that’s averaging more than 34 points per contest. Steve Matthew’s team may have to be ready for a shoot out and certainly helping the Irish cause will be receiver Tommy Winton who returned from a hamstring injury last week to catch five passes from quarterback Kaden Martin and one touchdown in their loss to McCallie. The Toppers will also be out for a little revenge after losing to the Fighting Irish last season, 48-17.

Here are the games you’ll see highlights of during the Varsity All Access report on 9-25-20:

Hardin Valley at West

Carter at South-Doyle (Game of the Week)

Farragut at Maryville (Rebels coach Derek Hunt mic’d up)

Tyner at Alcoa

CAK at Chattanooga Christian

Webb School at Notre Dame

Catholic at Science Hill

Gordonsville at Coalfield

Oak Ridge at Clinton

William Blount at Sevier Co.

Anderson Co. at Jeff County

McMinn Co. at Bearden

Silverdale at Grace Chr.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ETSU announces ACT, SAT scores ‘not required’ for 2021 applicants

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The change is only applicable to students applying to the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters.

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Oct. sobriety checkpoint locations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

News

LMU adds new sports to athletics program including field hockey, women’s wrestling

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The three added sports will mark the ninth, tenth and eleventh sports LMU has added since 2014

News

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt offered two-year extension, $400K raise

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News Sports contributor Chris Low reported Pruitt’s new deal is worth $4.2 million annually, but he has chosen not to accept the $400,000 raise this year to help Tennessee in its challenges during the ongoing pandemic.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge reopens parks, playgrounds to public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to a release from Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks, crews have been cleaning and sanitizing the playground equipment over the last month after all parks had been closed do to the ongoing pandemic.

News

Kentucky governor calls for release of Breonna Taylor evidence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Gov. Beshear urged Cameron to “post online all the information, evidence and facts that he can release without impacting the three felony counts in the indictment issued today.”

News

Authorities searching for Florida man who allegedly stole cat blood from clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Investigators estimated the blood vials amounted to a $600 loss for the clinic.

News

UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09).

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County as recoveries increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County decreased Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Tennessee reports first increase in new unemployment claims during September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have increased after a continuous decrease in September.