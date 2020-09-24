Varsity All Access Week-6 high school football preview

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Believe it or not we start the second half of the high school football season with our Rivalry Thursday game featuring Karns at Campbell County. Week-6 of Varsity All Access football continues on Friday night with several key games.

Farragut (3-1) at Maryville (4-0)

Farragut honored head coach Eddie Courtney with a win over Morristown West thanks in large part to the throwing arm of quarterback Dawson Moore, who threw six touchdown passes in the win earning him Varsity All Access player of the week honors. Coach Courtney is expected to be at the game, but will not be on the sideline. Maryville, meanwhile, maintained its perfect record with a win at Bearden. So far this season running back Parker McGill has rushed for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Carter (4-1, 2-0 2-5A) at South-Doyle (4-1, 2-0)

Our Varsity All Access Game of the Week features Carter at South-Doyle. The Cherokees scored a season-high 60 points in their win over Sevier County last Friday night. Clark Duncan’s defense has yet to allow more than 21 points in a game. Carter’s game with Halls last week was postponed over COVID concerns. The Green Hornets did beat Lenoir City 48-28 in Week 4 and their four wins this season already passes last year’s total of victories.

Knoxville Webb (2-2, 1-0 DII-AA) at Notre Dame (2-2, 0-2)

Webb School travels to Chattanooga Friday to face Notre Dame in a battle of (2-2) teams. Webb School had a bye last week. Coach David Meske’s Spartans have also scored at least 45 points in both of their wins. Notre Dame heads into the contest having lost two straight games, including last week’s contest to Grace Christian Academy.

Morristown West (3-1) at Morristown East (1-2)

The battle of MoTown was originally scheduled for Week 1, but sports in Hamblen County were delayed until September 4th. Since returning, the Trojans have played will with their only blemish coming at Farragut last Friday night. Morristown East comes in having lost two straight games. The Hurricanes come in having lost two straight games and with a great deal of incentive having not beaten the arch-rivals since 2013.

McMinn County (4-0) at Bearden (0-3)

At Bearden last Friday it was the home opener and senior night for the Bulldogs. The problem was, in for a visit was mighty Maryville and the Rebels had no problems spoiling the party. A tough start for the Dawgs with early-season games postponed due to COVID concerns, coach Morgan Shinlever’s team is 0-3 for the second straight season and his it’s work cut out this week facing an undefeated McMinn County team.

Catholic (1-2) at Science Hill (4-1)

And finally, in a very interesting match up Friday night, it will be Knoxville Catholic visiting Johnson City Science Hill. If the Irish are to have a chance against the 4-1 Hilltoppers, they’ll need to tighten up a defense that’s given up better than 40 points in each of its last two games. Now they’re facing a Science Hill offense that’s averaging more than 34 points per contest. Steve Matthew’s team may have to be ready for a shoot out and certainly helping the Irish cause will be receiver Tommy Winton who returned from a hamstring injury last week to catch five passes from quarterback Kaden Martin and one touchdown in their loss to McCallie. The Toppers will also be out for a little revenge after losing to the Fighting Irish last season, 48-17.

Here are the games you’ll see highlights of during the Varsity All Access report on 9-25-20:

Hardin Valley at West

Carter at South-Doyle (Game of the Week)

Farragut at Maryville (Rebels coach Derek Hunt mic’d up)

Tyner at Alcoa

CAK at Chattanooga Christian

Webb School at Notre Dame

Catholic at Science Hill

Gordonsville at Coalfield

Oak Ridge at Clinton

William Blount at Sevier Co.

Anderson Co. at Jeff County

McMinn Co. at Bearden

Silverdale at Grace Chr.

