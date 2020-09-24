Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt offered two-year extension, $400K raise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s head football coach Jeremy Pruitt has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension with a $400,000 raise.

WVLT News Sports contributor Chris Low reported Pruitt’s new deal is worth $4.2 million annually, but he has chosen not to accept the $400,000 raise this year to help Tennessee in its challenges during the ongoing pandemic.

Pruitt is in his third season with the Vols at the age of 46. Last year, the Volunteers finished 8-5, including a win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, after starting the season 1-4.

According to Low, last season was the second time in twelve years that Tennessee finished with a winning record (5-3) in conference play.

Pruitt’s original six-year contract when he was hired in December 2017 was a $22.8 million deal. His new agreement includes a bonus package over the $4.2 million he is scheduled to make.

No. 16 Tennessee will opens the 2020 season Saturday night at South Carolina. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

