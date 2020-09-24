Vols to open season against SEC team for first time since 1988
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee will play against the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, making it the first opening game the Vols have played against an SEC school since 1988.
The team took to Twitter Thursday to share their excitement for game day and answer the question “What’s it like to play in this league?”
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.
