Vols to open season against SEC team for first time since 1988

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee will play against the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, making it the first opening game the Vols have played against an SEC school since 1988.

The team took to Twitter Thursday to share their excitement for game day and answer the question “What’s it like to play in this league?”

We'll open the season against an @SEC opponent for the first time since 1988 on Saturday.



What's it like to play in this league? We'll let these guys answer that ... pic.twitter.com/mdiP3edXF1 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 24, 2020

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.

