Walmart adding 20K seasonal jobs for upcoming holidays

Positions at Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment center have an hourly wage ranging from $15.75 to $23.75.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city. The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Walmart announced it will hire 20,000 temporary workers this holiday season.

The company said they are anticipating a rise in online shopping for the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic and “the need for a safe and easy shopping experience.”

Positions at Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment center have an hourly wage ranging from $15.75 to $23.75.

People who submit applicationscould begin working as soon as 48 hours after submitting their applications. Seasonal employment will last through Jan. 1, 2021.

The company said many workers will have the chance to transition from their seasonal position to regular employment.

“The holidays are always a special time, and this year we think the season will mean even more to our customer,” Walmart Executive Vice President, Greg Smith, said. “As more of them turn to online shopping, we want to ensure we’re staffed and ready to help deliver that special gift to their loved ones while continuing to fulfill our customer’s everyday needs. We’re also proud to be able to continue to provide employment opportunities across the country when it’s needed most.”

Walmart has identified “unexpected holiday gifts that reflect lifestyles in this new normal.” As a result, the company will increase its stock of certain items including loungewear, games, grills, bicycles, kitchen appliances and exercise equipment.

“Over the past six months, our customers have been shopping differently, and we expect that will continue into the most important shopping season of the year – the holidays,” said Scott McCall, Walmart executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “We’ve heard from our customers that many plan on starting their holiday shopping well before Black Friday, and that they’re looking for gifts that fit their current lifestyle.”

To apply for a seasonal position click here or text “FC” to 240240.

