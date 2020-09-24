WVLT Weather Alert: Beta rain already here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are heavy bands of rain from the remnants of ‘Beta.’ Don’t let the word remnant lull you into apathy. These showers are persistent and will be heavy at times.

A WVLT Weather Alert kicks in at 4:00 p.m. today, and goes through the morning rush on Friday.

A powerful cold front early next week will shred temperatures. We’ll be in the 40s soon!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Beta got stretched out, leaving a several-hundred-mile-long pipeline of rain. Without any sunshine peeking through and with steady rain, we are really chilly Thursday afternoon. At noon, we were only 60°. We’re about 15° below average, only in the middle 60s for the high.

The slow and steady rain will start to add up. Many in the South Valley, all the way up to Knoxville, could easily get 2″-3″ of rain. That’s leading to ponding on the roads, so traffic backups are likely! Those showers intensify Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Everyone is getting rain and the waters will start to rise in local rivers.

The Weather Alert rolls on through Friday morning, but the rain will slowly taper off by the afternoon.

We’ll have very muddy - but playable - conditions for Football Friday. Lightning is unlikely and a lot of the rain will be in the mountains by evening anyways.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend at home looks pretty good! Saturday is MUCH warmer, into the lower 80s, as Beta’s clouds are well past us to the east. Those clouds, and a few showers, could impact the USC/UT football game Saturday evening. In the “I’m all Vol” forecast, we have mild temperatures to go along with a slowly-clearing sky!

Rain returns late Sunday night through the start of Monday. It’s a one-two punch of rain and colder air, combined with a storm system on Tuesday. We go from 80° Sunday to 64° by Thursday. Rain chances later next week are lower, but the mornings will be crisp!

Heavy rain at times from Beta an lead to runoff issues. (WVLT)

