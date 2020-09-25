Advertisement

16-year-old shot outside Nashville gas station

Nashville police say they are investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot outside a Nashville gas station, WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Metro Nashville police say they are investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot outside a Nashville gas station, WTVF reported.

Officers responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. Friday at an Exxon gas station on Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro police said the teen was found shot in the leg near a gas pump.

WTVF reported his injury is not life-threatening. Investigators said they reviewed surveillance video that shows a black SUV pull up to the gas station and a victim seen falling from or being pushed from the vehicle.

Investigators said three or four men got out of the vehicle to walk away and then go back to the vehicle and drive away. The victim was left on the ground.

WTVF reported, police said the victim is not cooperating in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

