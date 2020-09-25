85 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said a passenger was arrested after police found 85 pounds of marijuana in two pieces of luggage at the Nashville International Airport.

According to reports, airport police were alerted by a drug dog Wednesday of two bags on a connection flight from California to Ohio.

Airport police located the owner of the bag and identified her as Tomisha Hamm, 20. Hamm gave officers consent to search the luggage, according to police.

Inside the luggage, police said they found numerous stacks of vacuum-sealed packages that contained ten plastic bags with 85 pounds of marijuana inside.

After police discovered the drugs, they said Hamm reportedly changed her story and said the bags were not hers.

Hamm was arrested at the airport and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a felony drug charge. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Today the “B” in BNA is for busted. Don’t ship 85 pounds of marijuana in your checked bags at ⁦@Fly_Nashville⁩. pic.twitter.com/R2VzaQTVWb — Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) September 24, 2020

