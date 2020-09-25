Advertisement

‘Battle of MoTown’ underway between Morristown East and West

The battle was originally scheduled for Week 1.
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The “battle of MoTown” was originally scheduled for Week 1, but sports in Hamblen County were delayed until September 4th.

Since returning, the Trojans have played will with their only blemish coming at Farragut last Friday night.

Morristown East comes in having lost two straight games. The Hurricanes come in having lost two straight games and with a great deal of incentive having not beaten the arch-rivals since 2013.

