Bearden to face Undefeated McMinn County at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Bearden last Friday it was the home opener and senior night for the Bulldogs.

The problem was, mighty Maryville was in for a visit and the Rebels had no problems spoiling the party.

A tough start for the Dawgs with early-season games postponed due to COVID concerns, coach Morgan Shinlever’s team is 0-3 for the second straight season and his it’s work cut out this week facing an undefeated McMinn County team.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bearden.

