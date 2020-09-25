Bearden to face Undefeated McMinn County at home
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bearden.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Bearden last Friday it was the home opener and senior night for the Bulldogs.
The problem was, mighty Maryville was in for a visit and the Rebels had no problems spoiling the party.
A tough start for the Dawgs with early-season games postponed due to COVID concerns, coach Morgan Shinlever’s team is 0-3 for the second straight season and his it’s work cut out this week facing an undefeated McMinn County team.
