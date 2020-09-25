Beck Cultural Exchange Center, public officials discuss ‘racial justice’ during virtual town hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Beck Cultural Exchange Center held a town hall Friday afternoon featuring prominent Knoxville public officials.

The discussion for the virtual town hall centered around racial justice included panel leaders Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler, Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas, Knox County Schools Police Chief Gus Paidousis, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Director David Raush and Knoxville native Decatur Police Chief Nathaniel Allen.

The Town Hall meeting was scheduled from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The discussion was opened with a CBS News clip of coverage of the decision of charges in the Breonna Taylor case. Following the video, the town hall moderator, Reverend Renee Kesler asked the group what racial justice looks like to them and if they felt that Breonna Taylor received racial justice.

“We have never been further away from being color blind. There is no substitute for treating people the right way...as leaders we have to make sure we are setting the greatest example,” said Chief Gus Paidousis."

“I would like to trust the decisions they made in Louisville and while that is a terrible tragedy that happened there is still a lot of facts that we don’t have, so I wouldn’t rush to judgement," said TBI Director David Rausch.

“I believe in treating everyone fairly and kind and we have lost our kindness,” said Chief Nate Allen.

Allen continued to say the system is broken and he believes the biggest issue with the country is a distrust in the system which trickles down to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. You can watch the full meeting here.

