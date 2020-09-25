Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 ‘Luna’ dies from cancer

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one if its K-9′s, Luna.

Luna died Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with “an aggressive form of cancer earlier this week". She leaves behind her handler, Deputy Skip Kindig and his family and her Sheriff’s Office K-9 family.

Luna, a German Short-hair Pointer, started working for the sheriff’s office in 2017. She worked alongside Deputy Kindig in the corrections unit helping to keep contraband out of the facilities.

“Everyone who met Luna loved her. She was sweet-natured and loving. We will miss you, Luna,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

