Carter prepares to face South-Doyle during ‘WVLT’s Game of the Week’
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at South Doyle High School
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our Varsity All Access Game of the Week features Carter at South-Doyle.
The Cherokees scored a season-high 60 points in their win over Sevier County last Friday night.
Clark Duncan’s defense has yet to allow more than 21 points in a game. Carter’s game with Halls last week was postponed over COVID concerns.
The Green Hornets did beat Lenoir City 48-28 in Week 4 and their four wins this season already passes last year’s total of victories.
