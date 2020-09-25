Carter prepares to face South-Doyle during ‘WVLT’s Game of the Week’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our Varsity All Access Game of the Week features Carter at South-Doyle.

The Cherokees scored a season-high 60 points in their win over Sevier County last Friday night.

Clark Duncan’s defense has yet to allow more than 21 points in a game. Carter’s game with Halls last week was postponed over COVID concerns.

The Green Hornets did beat Lenoir City 48-28 in Week 4 and their four wins this season already passes last year’s total of victories.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at South Doyle High School.

