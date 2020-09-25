Casket filled with manure left outside Asheville Police Department
Police believe protesters are responsible.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WVLT) - Asheville Police Department posted an image on Twitter showing what they said was a casket filled with dirt and manure that was left at the department’s front door Wednesday night.
The APD Twitter account shared multiple videos of protestors taking to the streets across the city following the supreme court decision not to charge any Louisville, Kentucky officers in connection to the death of Breonna Taylor.
WARNING: The following video contains strong language
