Advertisement

Davidson County DA will not enforce new Tenn. abortion restrictions

District Attorney Glenn Funk called the law “unconstitutional.”
Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk
Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk(Davidson's County DA's office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Davidson County District Attorney released a statement saying he will not enforce Tennessee’s abortion law that requires women undergoing drug-induced abortions to be informed that the procedure can be reversed.

Glenn Funk called the law unconstitutional. According to a report by WTVF, Funk made the following statement about the law:

“As long as I am the elected District Attorney for the 20th Judicial District, I will not prosecute any woman who chooses to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy or any medical doctor who performs this procedure at the request of their patient. Further, I will not prosecute or sanction an abortion provider who states, verbally and/or in writing disagreement with the disclosures required by the Legislature which are subject to this lawsuit."

Anyone who does not comply with the new law could be charged with a felony and face up to six years in prison.

The law goes into effect on October 1.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge Schools confirm two COVID-19 cases during in-person instruction

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Oak Ridge School officials have notified all potential close contacts of the students who tested positive so they can quarantine.

News

Nashville woman arrested for DUI after police rescue her from train tracks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
She reportedly told officers she had three beers, but later admitted to having two margaritas and a shot of tequila prior to driving.

News

Tennessee man charged in 72-year-old uncle’s fire death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Associated Press
Investigators said Tillison, who lived with his uncle, caused the fire.

News

Tennessee accepting applications for appeals court opening

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anyone interested must be a licensed attorney at least 30 years old, a state resident for five years and a resident of the Middle Tennessee Grand Division.

Latest News

News

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jordan, who used the trail nickname of “Sovereign,” was arrested in Tennessee in April 2019 after some hikers reported him.

National

Search for missing woman continues in Colorado

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The hunt continues for Suzanne Morphew, a woman who’s been missing since Mother’s Day.

WVLT

Soggy start, WVLT Weather Alert for the morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Minor flooding issues a risk from Beta’s remnants.

News

U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

News

West Knoxville bars prepare for Vols football frenzy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Sports bars may be less noisy with seats open and TVs tuned to baseball, but come Saturday a different fervor will arise.

WVLT

WVLT Weather Alert: Beta rain already here

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rainy to downpours can cause runoff issues. We’re much cooler next week!