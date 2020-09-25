Davidson County DA will not enforce new Tenn. abortion restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Davidson County District Attorney released a statement saying he will not enforce Tennessee’s abortion law that requires women undergoing drug-induced abortions to be informed that the procedure can be reversed.

Glenn Funk called the law unconstitutional. According to a report by WTVF, Funk made the following statement about the law:

“As long as I am the elected District Attorney for the 20th Judicial District, I will not prosecute any woman who chooses to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy or any medical doctor who performs this procedure at the request of their patient. Further, I will not prosecute or sanction an abortion provider who states, verbally and/or in writing disagreement with the disclosures required by the Legislature which are subject to this lawsuit."

Anyone who does not comply with the new law could be charged with a felony and face up to six years in prison.

The law goes into effect on October 1.

