Dolly to release 35 hour deluxe DVD set showcasing career highlights
‘Dolly: The Ultimate Collection- Deluxe Edition’ is available in two options: you can buy 19 DVD’s featuring 35 hours of entertainment, or you can purchase the 11 DVD package showcasing 23 hours of Dolly.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton announced Friday that she has partnered up with Time Life production group to release some of her greatest music, interviews and television appearances from over the years.
Parton shared the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.
You can purchase the DVD box sets here.
