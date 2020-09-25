Dolly to release 35 hour deluxe DVD set showcasing career highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton announced Friday that she has partnered up with Time Life production group to release some of her greatest music, interviews and television appearances from over the years.

Parton shared the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.

I’m so excited to partner with @TimeLifeUS for a brand new, deluxe 19-DVD box set with some of my favorite moments over the years. Over 35 hours of concerts, TV shows, interviews and more! I can’t wait to share these precious memories with all of you. https://t.co/LwKCP354cs pic.twitter.com/IW2TIgUfZE — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 25, 2020

‘Dolly: The Ultimate Collection - Deluxe Edition’ is available in two options: you can buy 19 DVD’s featuring 35 hours of entertainment, or you can purchase the 11 DVD package showcasing 23 hours of Dolly.

You can purchase the DVD box sets here.

