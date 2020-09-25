Advertisement

Farragut prepares to play against undefeated Maryville

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut honored head coach Eddie Courtney with a win over Morristown West during last week’s game.

That was in large part to the throwing arm of quarterback Dawson Moore, who threw six touchdown passes in the win earning him Varsity All Access player of the week honors. Coach Courtney is expected to be at the game, but will not be on the sideline.

Maryville, meanwhile, maintained its perfect record with a win at Bearden. So far this season running back Parker McGill has rushed for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Maryville High School.

