Foggy tonight, drying out this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain from Beta is pretty much done with but we do have some mist and fog overnight.

We have warmer weather behind the heavy-duty rain, all coming this weekend.

It’s short-lived, however, as a big dose of fall weather arrives next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Not more rain! Beta has pulled to the northeast, leaving some very isolated showers in the Valley. Most have progressed towards Northeast Tennessee off towards New England. Still, it will be muddy, cool, and misty for high school football.

We’re in the middle 60s, hovering there throughout the overnight. There’s widespread fog in the morning and it may be longer lived than a normal foggy day.

Highs – after a clearing in the afternoon – will be basically normal, in the upper 70s.

There’s very little rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of Sunday is shaping up nicely! We’re near 80 and there’s better sunshine. Rain is quite spotty by the end of the evening. Rain is much more likely Monday and especially Tuesday.

The rain is mostly in the morning Monday but we’re still near 80 degrees.

Tuesday is a good soaker, and temps will actually fall during the day. We’re barely in the 60s by the late afternoon.

There’s early morning rain on Wednesday but the daytime will be dry. Lows get into the 40s for several days. We are now dry Wednesday through Saturday but it gets even cooler. That’s just in time for the first home game of the UT schedule – next Saturday.

