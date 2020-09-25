Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Medical Group will offer free rapid COVID-19 testing in Knoxville this weekend.

The testing event will take place on Saturday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southern Medical Group located on 6600 Nightingale Lane.

The results will be available within fifteen minutes of the test.

People looking to be tested are not required to be a patient of Southern Medical Group. No appointments are necessary for the free testing.

Officials said insurance information will not be collected.

