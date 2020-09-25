Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville on Saturday
The results will be available within fifteen minutes of the test.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Medical Group will offer free rapid COVID-19 testing in Knoxville this weekend.
The testing event will take place on Saturday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southern Medical Group located on 6600 Nightingale Lane.
People looking to be tested are not required to be a patient of Southern Medical Group. No appointments are necessary for the free testing.
Officials said insurance information will not be collected.
