Future looks bright for Betsy the Cow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Betsy Valentine, the cow left behind on a sold off piece of farmland in Knox County, is now looking ahead to a bright future.

After hearing of Betsy’s plight, multiple rescues offered to take her in.

The new owner of the 60-acre property where Betsy has been roaming free said he will ensure Betsy is taken care of.

D. R. Ball says he plans to give Betsy to a family member who would care for her on his 5-acre farm in Georgetown, Kentucky, or work with neighbors who have grown to love her as a pet to do “what’s best for the cow.”

As of September 25, Ball said no concrete plans were in place for the subdivision set to be built on the farmland.

Neighbors worry that moving Betsy from the old farm could prove difficult given her weight and unwillingness to be caught.

Ball says if need be he’ll use a special tactic involving the sounds of a mower to move Betsy where they need her to go.

