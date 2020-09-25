Gov. Lee extends Small Business Relief program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Bill Lee has announced an extension to the Small Business Relief program.

According to a release, the program will be extended until Sept. 30 for eligible small businesses to certify.

“We want to ensure this relief makes it to as many small businesses as possible who are hurting from the impacts of the pandemic,” said Gov. Lee. “I encourage every eligible business to certify and take advantage of these no-cost funds.”

The Department of Revenue said an estimated $15,000 businesses may still be eligible for around $120 million in Tennessee Business Relief Program (TBRP) funds.

Businesses can check their eligibility here. Eligible businesses can certify here.

For more information, contact the TN Department of Revenue at 615-253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov.

