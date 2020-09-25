Advertisement

How Knox County courthouses are changing during the pandemic

Extra safety precautions are being carried out as jury trials are back in motion
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jury trials are returning during the pandemic.

Those entering into the courthouse will have to have a temperature check and wear masks. For those serving as a juror, Mike Hammond with the Knox County Courthouse says they will also have their temperature checked again before going into the courtroom. Jurors will remain socially distanced, with most of the twelve sitting outside of the jury box.

A portion of the spectator seating has been reserved for the jurors, with numbers marking each spot. Hammond says courtrooms are being sanitized during session breaks, and boxed lunches will be served for lunch to jurors instead of a buffet style meal.

Things will also be different for the Judge, and the number of people allowed inside of the courtroom.

“In this room we’ve calculated 47 people. That includes everybody: the judge, court staff, the bailiffs, everybody. Really early in the process we got plexiglass that we’ve put in the courtroom, we’ve also put in our clerk offices. This again is another means of protection," said Hammond.

The court clerk says the plexiglass will be transferred from the Judge’s bench to the witness stand, whenever a witness approaches.

Another change, Jurors will not deliberate in the jury room instead they will meet in a vacant courtroom maintaining social distance. With limited capacity in the courtroom, Hammond says they are working on a way for more people to view trials virtually.

“We’re setting up an area where people will be able to view it, but will not being in here of course. But we’re gonna be setting up an area outside where people will be able to come and view the trial," said Hammond.

Staff of the courthouse and camera crews of Court TV are already setting up a courtroom for next week’s big trial for Joel Guy Jr.

