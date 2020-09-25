Advertisement

Just a drill: Maryville first responders prepare for emergency

If you thought you saw the scene of a disaster in Maryville Thursday night - don’t panic.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders in Blount County are practicing to make sure they are prepared for the worst.

If you thought you saw the scene of a disaster at the Maryville Operations Center - don’t fret. Officials said it was only a drill.

According to a release, the scenario, created by City of Maryville Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Caylor and Chief Tony Crisp, “involved a truck pulling a tanker trailer filled with methyl mercaptan – the chemical added to natural gas to give it a rotten egg smell – crashed into an after-hours daycare center when the driver had a sudden medical emergency. The first responders initially believed they are dealing with natural gas which is spewing into the air at the point where the vehicle crashed into the building. Fire and hazmat crews along with law enforcement and rescue/EMS crews must stabilize the driver impaled by steel rebar, mitigate the hazardous material and search for children possibly injured inside and douse the flames from a fire.”

The drill happened Thursday night from 6 – 8 p.m.

“These drills help us as we prepare so that, when a real event occurs, it just makes it easier for us to work together to respond to the emergency,” Tony Crisp said.

Chief Caylor said the exercise helps first responders practice working together with multiple agencies.

“Obviously we have a familiarity with each other. We all work in the same county and know each other but seldom do we get to work on the same incident at the same time,” Caylor said of the importance of training with other departments.

For more information on the drill, contact Director Lance Coleman with Blount County Emergency Management Agency at 865-548-1997.

