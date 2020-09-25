Advertisement

KCHD announces no COVID-19 testing on Friday, testing to resume Monday

On Monday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Oct. 2 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department.
A person is tested for COVID-19.
A person is tested for COVID-19.(WBAY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County health officials announced it would not be holding COVID-19 testing on Friday, Sept. 25.

Officials said testing will resume on Monday with a change in location. Testing has previously been held at the Jacobs Building.

On Monday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Oct. 2 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

85 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
After police discovered the drugs, they said Hamm reportedly changed her story and said the bags were not hers.

News

Oak Ridge Schools confirm new COVID-19 cases during in-person instruction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Oak Ridge School officials have notified all potential close contacts of the students who tested positive so they can quarantine.

News

Davidson County DA will not enforce new Tenn. abortion restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
District Attorney Glenn Funk called the law “unconstitutional.”

News

Nashville woman arrested for DUI after police rescue her from train tracks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
She reportedly told officers she had three beers, but later admitted to having two margaritas and a shot of tequila prior to driving.

Latest News

News

Tennessee man charged in 72-year-old uncle’s fire death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Associated Press
Investigators said Tillison, who lived with his uncle, caused the fire.

News

Tennessee accepting applications for appeals court opening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anyone interested must be a licensed attorney at least 30 years old, a state resident for five years and a resident of the Middle Tennessee Grand Division.

News

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jordan, who used the trail nickname of “Sovereign,” was arrested in Tennessee in April 2019 after some hikers reported him.

National

Search for missing woman continues in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The hunt continues for Suzanne Morphew, a woman who’s been missing since Mother’s Day.

WVLT

Soggy to scattered rain, drying out this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Widespread rain is behind us but some rain and isolated storms linger from Beta.

News

U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”