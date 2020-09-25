KCHD announces no COVID-19 testing on Friday, testing to resume Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County health officials announced it would not be holding COVID-19 testing on Friday, Sept. 25.

Officials said testing will resume on Monday with a change in location. Testing has previously been held at the Jacobs Building.

On Monday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Oct. 2 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department.

