Knoxville Catholic cancels Friday football game due to COVID-19 ‘situation’
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friday night high school football game between Knoxville Catholic and Science Hill High School has been canceled.
Knoxville Catholic school officials said the decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns at the school.
Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said he is currently searching for a new opponent for his team and will provide an update as soon as a decision is made.
