Knoxville Catholic cancels Friday football game due to COVID-19 ‘situation’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friday night high school football game between Knoxville Catholic and Science Hill High School has been canceled.

Knoxville Catholic school officials said the decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns at the school.

Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said he is currently searching for a new opponent for his team and will provide an update as soon as a decision is made.

BREAKING: Knox Catholic has canceled tonight's contest against the Toppers due to a COVID-19 situation at their school. We are currently searching for another opponent and will update everyone as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/vGS2Rwj9lr — Science Hill Athletics (@SHToppersATH) September 25, 2020

